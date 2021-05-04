Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.36

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 1906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

WLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

