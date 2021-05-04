Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 85 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,432,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,363,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,087,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,769,000 after acquiring an additional 113,771 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA opened at $156.57 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $158.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.