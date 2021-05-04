Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,030 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 257.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:IDA opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $103.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

