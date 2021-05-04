Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,935 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 299,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

