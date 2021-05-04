Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WWE opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

