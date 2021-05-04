William Blair Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.11. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

