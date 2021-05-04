Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.63. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.17.

Shares of WLTW opened at $260.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $264.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.