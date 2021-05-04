Wing (WING) Price Hits $42.79 on Major Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $66.75 million and $16.21 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $42.79 or 0.00078607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,685,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,083 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

