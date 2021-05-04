WINk Market Capitalization Achieves $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019491 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $797.15 or 0.01426713 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.