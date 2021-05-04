WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Increased to $7.25 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.86 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.