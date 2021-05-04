Witan Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.36 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WTAN traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 239 ($3.12). 1,041,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 38.87. Witan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.17). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.67.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

