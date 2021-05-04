Witan Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.36 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of WTAN traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 239 ($3.12). 1,041,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 38.87. Witan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.17). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.67.
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile
