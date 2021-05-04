Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $324.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.29.

Several research firms recently commented on WIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WIX traded down $20.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.93. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Wix.com by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

