Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $324.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.29.
Several research firms recently commented on WIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of WIX traded down $20.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.93. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.31 and a beta of 1.64.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Wix.com by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.
