Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 4,601.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,601.63 ($60.12).
WIZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on shares of Wizz Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.
In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.
