WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.980-3.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $945 million-$997 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.56 million.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

