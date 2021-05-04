Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.59. 9,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,983. Woodward has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

