World Acceptance (WRLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WRLD traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.70. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,458. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $862.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $222,035.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,559.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,750. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

