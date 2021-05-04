WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $32.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

WW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 2,330,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,948. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

