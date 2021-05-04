Xend Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.03 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and $2.03 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00276228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.71 or 0.01170858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.52 or 0.00726750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,703.82 or 1.00076498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

