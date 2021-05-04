XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.06 million, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

XOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

