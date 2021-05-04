XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $142.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

