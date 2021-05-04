XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.900-6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.90-6.50 EPS.

NYSE:XPO opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $142.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 171.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

