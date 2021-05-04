YIELD App Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $70.16 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00080539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.55 or 0.00868220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.62 or 0.09860184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045422 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 97,938,214 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.