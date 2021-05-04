Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

