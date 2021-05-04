Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $14,983,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

