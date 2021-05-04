Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post sales of $435.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.90 million and the highest is $457.56 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $429.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 812,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,427 shares of company stock worth $3,943,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

