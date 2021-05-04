Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report sales of $984.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $951.10 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $563.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 1,018,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,252 shares of company stock worth $20,418,369 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Brinker International by 43.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

