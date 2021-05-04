Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post $330.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.60 million and the lowest is $322.65 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $296.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

