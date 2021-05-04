Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post -$1.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

EXAS opened at $125.53 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

