Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.09. 37,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.