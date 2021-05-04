Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

