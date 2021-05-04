Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post sales of $241.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $242.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $983.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,197,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

