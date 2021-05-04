Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.94 Million

Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post $337.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.10 million and the lowest is $314.78 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $200.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

