Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

NYSE THO traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.76. The stock had a trading volume of 287,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,180. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Thor Industries by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

