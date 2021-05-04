Zacks: Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

BHR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,264. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $284.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.05.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

