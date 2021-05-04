Zacks: Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.18. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

ELY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. 1,760,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

