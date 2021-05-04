Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.32. CoreSite Realty also reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.32. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.86. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.