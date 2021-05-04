Zacks: Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.