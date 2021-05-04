Zacks: Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post $487.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $503.70 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

