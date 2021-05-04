Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $504.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.54 million to $520.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $553.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 518,713 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 647,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,366. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

