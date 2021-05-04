Zacks: Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.47. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $886.87 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.