Zacks: Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.47. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $886.87 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

