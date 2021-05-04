Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.47 Million

Equities analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post sales of $16.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.68 million to $17.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $76.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $109.87 million, with estimates ranging from $108.64 million to $110.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $595.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

