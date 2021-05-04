Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

CRIS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 66,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

