Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Funko reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $226.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

FNKO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 899,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Funko by 7.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

