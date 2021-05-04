Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,985. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

MIME traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,305. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

