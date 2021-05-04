Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post sales of $14.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $65.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $101.53 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQNS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 208,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,751. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $197.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.