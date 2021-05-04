Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $881.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,358 shares of company stock worth $12,046,231. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded down $7.20 on Monday, hitting $564.63. 341,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,823. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $586.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.56 and a 200-day moving average of $435.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

