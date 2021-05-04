Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.29). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 69,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,096. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

