Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $6.62 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $978.75 million, a PE ratio of -132.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

