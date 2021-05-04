Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Million

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report $3.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $22.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million.

SRTS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.09.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.