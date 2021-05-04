Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HBIO. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of HBIO opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.69 million, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

